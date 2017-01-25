Police reports

Reports provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office

Jan. 15

CONVEYANCE: Miami County Sheriffs Office jail advised they needed a prisoner transport to Upper Valley Medical Center. While at the Miami County Jail, corrections officers advised an inmate had conveyed drugs in his rectum and possibly swallowed some capsules containing fentanyl. The inmate was Michael Sousa. The deputy transported Sousa to Upper Valley Medical Center, where he was medically and mentally evaluated. After being cleared, Sousa was transported back to the jail. Officers recovered the syringe and plastic from the cell Sousa was located in before the transport. The deputy booked the evidence into the Miami County Sheriff’s Office evidence locker. Sousa will be charged with conveying.

ACID TRIP: A deputy responded to the 7500 block of Rangeline Road, Covington, on an unruly juvenile complaint. After investigation two juveniles were found and transported by squad to Upper Valley Medical Center for an overdose on acid.

OVI: The listed vehicle was stopped for several moving violations at Polecat and Piqua-Troy Road. At the conclusion of the investigation, the driver was arrested for suspicion of OVI and possession of heroin, and conveyance.

POSSESSION: A deputy conducted a traffic stop on the listed vehicle from crossing the center line on North County Road 25-A near Harrison Street in Troy. After further investigation, the odor of marijuana was detected and a search of the vehicle yielded a marijuana grinder. The driver was cited for lanes of travel and for possessing drug paraphernalia and then released from the scene.

Jan. 16

TRESPASSING: A deputy responded to the 1600 block of Monroe-Concord Road in reference a trespassing complaint. The homeowner stated someone is driving on his property to gain access to the back side of John A. Wannemacher Park.

PROPERTY DAMAGE: A resident in the 3000 block of State Route 571, West Milton, called to report an unknown person(s) did a 360 in his front yard, leaving damage.

The reporting party stated he has video footage of the incident.

SIGNS SHOT: A deputy was attending the Staunton Twp. meeting. Trustees reported three stop signs had been shot at the intersection of Springcreek Stringtown Road and Rusk Road. There are no suspects in this case.