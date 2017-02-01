Police reports

Information provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Jan. 20

OVI: A deputy responded to a crash at 7770 Kessler Frederick Road, West Milton. The driver of the vehicle was located and identified as, Ian Pemberton. Pemberton was found to be operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol. He was issued a citation and released to a sober valid driver.

Jan. 21

DRUG POSSESSION: A deputy charged Joshua Kiefer with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop in the 6000 block of Emerick Road, Union Twp.

Jan. 22

SOCIAL MEDIA THREAT: A Tipp City resident called in to report a “Michael Clouse” had friended him on Facebook and told him that anyone who verbalizes support for President Trump will be shot. The deputy tried calling Clouse, but he did not answer, so the deputy left him a voicemail warning him not to contact the resident in any way from here on out and informed the reporting party to un-friend him.

Jan. 23

STOLEN VEHICLE PURSUIT: A deputy observed a vehicle traveling southbound on Interstate 75. It was found the vehicle was reported stolen out of Van Buren Twp., Michigan. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle at the 71 mile marker. A pursuit of the vehicle ensued at speeds that reached over 100 miles per hour on the Interstate. Tipp City Police Department was able to deploy spike strips on the vehicle. The vehicle lost control around the 66 mile marker. The suspect, Julius Imperati, then ran on foot. The suspect was taken into custody after the foot pursuit. He was incarcerated in the Miami County Jail on charges of receiving stolen property, fleeing, driving under suspension, speed and running a red light.

STOLEN VEHICLE: A resident in the 5000 block of Ross Road, Tipp City, called to inquire about a vehicle left on his property. The deputy found the vehicle was listed as stolen in LEADS. The entering agency was contacted and they asked the sheriff’s office to tow the vehicle for them. Jim’s Towing took the vehicle back to their lot and the entering agency was notified.

JAIL INCIDENT: It was reported Christina Myers and Stacey Shoop, who were both inmates at the Miami County Jail, were involved in a physical fight. Both inmates were charged with disorderly conduct

Jan. 24

SCHOOL INCIDENT:The Miami County SRO received a call reference a student at Milton-Union supposedly making threats of bringing a gun to school. The officer and administration spoke to some students involved, due to the time of day, the deputy still need to speak with others involved on Jan. 24. At this time, the student who made the comment has been suspended through the school for 10 days. This case is still under investigation.

Jan. 25

SEX OFFENDER ISSUE: APA Officer Chris Merrill advised that he had been told by one of his offenders, Joshua Crumpler, was no longer living where he had registered as living. Officer Merrill had called to notify the SORN Office as Crumpler is also a current registered sex offender with the sheriff’s office, and he wanted to see if Crumpler had changed his address with the office. As of that date, he had not.

OVERDOSE: A deputy was dispatched to the 7600 block of Mote Road, Union Township, in reference a possible drug overdose. EMS were able to revive the subject using Narcan. Two subjects at the residence have active warrants and were taken into custody.

DRUG POSSESSION: A deputy made a traffic stop on the listed vehicle for marked lanes violation in the area of State Route 48 and State Route 55 in Union Twp.. The operator of the vehicle was a Luke Sellman and passenger was a Andrew Kendrick. Both individuals are in custody in the Miami County Jail for possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia and drug instruments.

Jan. 26

OVERDOSE: A deputy responded to the 7000 block of Jay Road, Union Township, for an assist squad call. It was determined prior to arrival it was a heroin overdose. Edgar Miller was charged with drug abuse.