Marriage licenses

David Ford Wills, 62, of 1910 Carlyle Drive, Piqua to Christine Marie Maher, 62, of same address.

Danielle Marie Hartzell, 28, of 604 Maplecrest Drive, Troy to Marcus Allen Couch, 31, of same address.

Vytas Pranas Reivydas, 28, of 3046 Burgoyne Court, Tipp City to Ashley Marie Leopold, 27, of same address.

Lawrence Russell Shurtz, 45, of 322 Broadway, Piqua to Kristina Nicole Cotrell, 35, of same address.

Brooke Ashley Simpson, 27, of 507 S. Mulberry Street, Troy to James Levi Devlin, 27, of same address.

Megan Maxine Wagner, 23, of 1817 Nicklin Avenue, Piqua to Curtis Lee Gibson, 23, of 225 Inverness Avenue, Vandalia.

Elizabeth Ann Sargent, 51, of 1676 Knoop Road, Troy to Michael Duane Smith, 47, of same address.

Philip Bryan Moser, 33, of 3102 Honeysuckle, Troy to Jennifer Roseann Hakes, 21, of same address.

Sarah Elizabeth Wion, 30, of 221 N. Pearl Street, Covington to Kent Scott Hughes, 32, of same address.