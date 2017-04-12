Police reports

Information provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

April 4

NEIGHBOR ISSUE: A deputy was dispatched to a neighbor complaint phone only. The deputy made contact with the reporting party and he stated that his neighbor has been antagonizing him and he wanted this documented in case of further incident. The deputy attempted contact with the neighbor, but was unable to reach him.

FRAUD: Jim Taylor of Troy Ford reported fraudulent business checks had been cashed.

OVERDOSE: A deputy responded to an assist squad call of a male subject not breathing and CPR in progress in the 2400 block of West Landman Mill Road. Piqua Squad arrived on scene and administered one dose of Narcan. The male subject identified as Nicholas Kraska started breathing on his own as soon as the dose was administered.

The reporting party advised she found her son on the couch blue and unresponsive. She yelled for his brother, Jonathan Kraska, to come help with CPR. Both advised Nicholas was a recovering heroin user. Both denied seeing him use today or seeing any drugs in the residence. Deputies did not locate any drugs or paraphernalia around Nicholas. He did tell Deputy Edmondson he may have used a little bit today. However, he would not say what he used or how much. He was transported to UVMC by Piqua EMS.

JAIL INCIDENT: A deputy responded to the Miami County Jail in reference to drug paraphernalia being located on an inmate. This case is pending.

April 5

JUVENILE INCIDENT: A deputy responded to the West Central Juvenile Detention Center of an assault of a staff member by a juvenile.

CIVIL PROPERTY DISPUTE: A deputy responded to an assist citizen call in the 7000 block of Singer Road in Bethel Township Miami County. The deputy arrived on scene and spoke with the complainant. The reporting party advised earlier in the year he rented a piece of heavy machinery from a male who he knew locally. He advised that the Caterpillar backhoe he rented from this male had broken down while he was using it. He had made several attempts to contact the other party and have it removed from his property. The deputy advised the reporting party of his rights regarding the backhoe and ran the serial numbers through LEADS with no return. At the conclusion of the call, the other involved party was contacted, and a time was determined to remove the backhoe from the reporting party’s property.

ASSIST SQUAD: A deputy responded to the 6500 block of State Route 48, Newberry Township, on a report of a 34-year-old male not responding and cold to the touch. Upon arrival Covington EMS advised the male was deceased in his upstairs bedroom. The victim lived with his parents and was found by his father.

OVERDOSE: A deputy was dispatched to the 8100 block of Wildcat Road, Tipp City, in reference to an assist squad call. The caller advised a male is not responding due to a heroin overdose. Upon arrival, Bethel EMS was assisting the male out to the ambulance. He was transported to Huber Heights ER for further treatment.

April 6

OVERDOSE: A deputy responded to the 800 block of Elm Street in West Covington for a 23-year-old male unresponsive from a possible overdose. Upon arriving on scene, Covington EMS arrived and administered eight doses of Naloxone, “Narcan” to a male subject laying on the floor in the living room. After administering the Narcan, the male subject started to become conscious and Covington EMS transported. The male was identified as Cody Cook. Another male at the residence, Jacob Oakes, admitted to also snorting a line of an unknown white powder with Cook. Oakes was arrested and incarcerated for drug abuse. Cook will also be charged with drug abuse.

JUNK VEHICLE: Deputies notified residents they were violating the village of Bradford’s junk vehicle ordinance at 120 E. Church Street, 226 E. Church St., 618 Hess St., 508 E. Walnut St., and 320 Stitchter St.

DRUG OFFENSE: A deputy responded to a drug offense at 201 W. Main St., Troy, at the Miami County Jail. An anonymous tip resulted in locating a small baggie of marijuana hidden within an inmates cell.