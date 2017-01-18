College briefs

Heidelberg announces dean’s list

TIFFIN, Ohio — More than 350 Heidelberg University students who have excelled in the classroom have been named to the fall semester dean’s list, according to Provost Dr. Beth Schwartz. Local students on the dean’s list include the following:

David Brauer of Pleasant Hill, a senior majoring in Communication & Theatre Arts

Tyler Hunter of Tipp City, a junior majoring in Health Science

Jarett Wasson of Tipp City, a junior majoring in Psychology and Criminal Justice

Edison State announces fall 2016 dean’s list

PIQUA — Edison State Community College recognizes 375 students for excellence in academics on the 2016 Fall Semester Dean’s List. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.

Area students include:

Laura: Kaulin Morris

Ludlow Falls: Miraya Hinten

New Carlisle: Kaitlyn Bailey, Casey Scott

Pleasant Hill: Gabriella Clingman, Keisha Garber, Winnona Myers

Tipp City: Chris Bean, Annie Neal, Emma Smith, Penny Stallard, Dylan Wackler

Union: Mary Mohr, Scott Tyree

West Milton: Levi Altic, Isaac Brown, Saige Brugmann, Rachel Eversole, Hayley Jones, Trystan Netzley, Julie Sheplar