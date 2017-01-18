College briefs

Heidelberg announces dean’s list
TIFFIN, Ohio — More than 350 Heidelberg University students who have excelled in the classroom have been named to the fall semester dean’s list, according to Provost Dr. Beth Schwartz. Local students on the dean’s list include the following:
David Brauer of Pleasant Hill, a senior majoring in Communication & Theatre Arts
Tyler Hunter of Tipp City, a junior majoring in Health Science
Jarett Wasson of Tipp City, a junior majoring in Psychology and Criminal Justice
Edison State announces fall 2016 dean’s list
PIQUA — Edison State Community College recognizes 375 students for excellence in academics on the 2016 Fall Semester Dean’s List. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
Area students include:
Laura: Kaulin Morris
Ludlow Falls: Miraya Hinten
New Carlisle: Kaitlyn Bailey, Casey Scott
Pleasant Hill: Gabriella Clingman, Keisha Garber, Winnona Myers
Tipp City: Chris Bean, Annie Neal, Emma Smith, Penny Stallard, Dylan Wackler
Union: Mary Mohr, Scott Tyree
West Milton: Levi Altic, Isaac Brown, Saige Brugmann, Rachel Eversole, Hayley Jones, Trystan Netzley, Julie Sheplar