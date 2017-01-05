Restaurant inspections are performed in the county by Miami County Public Health, except in Piqua, which has its own health department. Miami County Public Health can be reached at (937) 573-3500, by email at info@miamicountyhealth.net or on the website at www.miamicountyhealth.net. These inspection reports were provided by Miami County Public Health.

Dec. 19

Applebee’s Neighborhood Bar & Grill, 1759 W. Main St., Troy — Observed knives being stored in lemons with the handles touching lemon slices in the bin. Manager took knives out and voluntarily threw away lemons inside of the bin. Observed spoon stored in the cheese with handle in the food inside of prep cooler. Corrected during inspection. Miscellaneous sources of contamination observed: observed jacket being stored on rack with food contact surfaces. The surfaces of cutting boards in front of prep coolers need to be either resurfaced and sanitized or replaced. Critical violation: observed residual build-up in the drink nozzle behind the bar area. Observed dried food residual stuck on the top of the microwaves above the prep coolers. Observed residual build-up on the gaskets lining the doors to the prep-coolers and the cold holding units. Observed residual build-up on the handles of most of the equipment near the prep cook line. Observed faucet above the mop sink dripping from the handle and from the joint where the faucet connect to the hose.

Marsh Supermarket, 982 N. Market St., Troy — Observed dented cans on shelving throughout the store. Corrected during inspection. The surfaces of cutting boards were severely scratched or scored and could not be effectively cleaned and sanitized, both in the produce prep area and also in the meat room. Observed the re-use of single-service containers for deli salads. Observed prep sink in back produce area with residual build-up. Observed nonfood-contact surfaces of grinder and meat slicer with left over protein residual and build-up. Observed wooden shelving in meat room that is severely sagging/bowing. Observed a build-up residual and debris in produce prep sink drain in back area. Observed a build-up of dirt and debris near the mop sink in back produce prep area. Observed a build-up moldy residual on the ceiling of the meat room, and also on the wooden walk-in cooler ceiling.

Dec. 20

Lincoln Square V, 1320 Archer Dr., Troy — Colander used in sauce pan to heat foods is dented and the surface coating is wearing off. Knife holder along prep line had built up debris. Clean and sanitize at a frequency to prevent build up. The pPerson in charge very knowledgeable, temperatures within required ranges, good hand washing habits and glove use.

Tipp City Foodtown, 960 W. Main St., Tipp City — Observed boxes of meat on the floor of the walk-in freezer in deli area. Observed improper storage of food items. Observed holiday tree on cutting board in produce prep area. Critical violation: observed cantaloupes in display case not holding proper temperature. Corrected during inspection. Observed cakes in the bakery area that did not contain ingredients for icing or allergen information. Observed cookies in bakery that did not contain a label. Observed cakes in the bakery area that did not contain ingredients for icing or allergen information. Critical violation: observed pegboard being used to store bakery utensils and equipment. Food contact surfaces were not easily cleanable, or not designed/constructed properly. Observed residential microwaves in bakery and deli prep area. Equipment is not approved by a recognized testing agency. Observed lid to ice machine separated from base. Observed the surfaces of cutting boards in the produce prep area and the deli prep area were severely scratched or scored and could not be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Critical violation: observed old meat residual on chipper in meat room. Observed debris and residual build-up in between ovens in the bakery. Observed accumulation of debris and food residual in the frozen food display cases, especially in the door tracking. Observed moldy residual in yogurt display case. Observed water leak at hose connection in deli prep area. Observed no hand soap at hand sink in deli area. Observed no towels in paper towel dispenser at the hand washing sink in produce prep area. Observed frozen pipe in dairy cooler. Observed walk-in freezer in bakery with paint peeling and baseboard molding separating from the wall. Observed accumulation of meat residual on meet room floor. Observed debris and food residual in back dairy cooler and dairy display case.

Dec. 21

Bob Evan’s Farms, 174 W. Main St., Troy — Person-in-charge did not ensure that the facility has written procedures for employees to follow when responding to vomiting or diarrheal events. Employee purse stored on bread rack along with bread and on bottom shelf on food prep table next to mixing bow. Corrected during inspection. Vent slats on screens on the grill hood system are dislodging or missing. Vent cover above hot holding unit along grill line is hanging off the ceiling. The dry storage area shelves and cabinets in the front server area. Observed no covered receptacle in employee restroom. A toilet room used by females shall be provided with a covered receptacle for sanitary napkins. Observed employees eating, drinking, or using tobacco where food, equipment, or utensils may be contaminated. Employee drink stored on bread rack with bread next to grill line. Observed a build-up of dirt and debris on the floor under the shelves in the dry storage area. Critical violation: observed the presence of gnats around the tea dispenser in the serving area, this is a repeat violation. Critical violation: observed working containers of poisonous or toxic chemicals that were not properly labeled with the name of the material, corrected during inspection. Critical violation: observed improper display or storage of poisonous or toxic materials offered for retail sale, a bottle of all purpose de-greaser stored directly next to clean lids in the dish machine area. Corrected during inspection. Observed employees struggling with getting paper towels from the paper towel holders. To encourage good hand washing habits, we recommend replacing the current paper towel holders.

Grounds for Pleasure Coffeehouse, 115 E. Main St., Tipp City — Owner has replaced flooring/tile behind the bar, installed brighter recessed lighting behind bar, and has also installed a wall mounted paper towel holder at the hand sink. Previous issues from past inspections have been corrected. No violations at time of inspection, keep up the good work.

Harrison’s, 106 E. Main St., Tipp City — Observed employee drinks in non-designated area. Observed ice scoops left within all ice bins. Observed wet wiping cloth on cutting board, corrected during inspection. Observed stored food supply (storage buckets) on the floor in the walk-in cooler. Observed food residual on food contact components of mixer located in second floor kitchen. Observed food residual and debris covering spice rack above oven. Observed food residual on storage racks inside walk-in cooler. Observed door handles to cooler equipment and cooking equipment with built up residual. Observed standing water in hand washing sink opposite of register adjacent to bar. Observed leaking hose at mop station. Observed no hand washing signs posted at hand washing sinks in restrooms. Observed food product residual and general debris behind ice machine, under three compartment sink and service station. Observed food product residual under storage racks in walk-in freezer. Observed accumulation of standing water near dish area and three compartment sink, because of this, there is a black residual along the wall/floor border. Observed hand sink on second floor to be completely dry; ensure employees are washing hands when necessary. Ensure that all corrective actions are completed prior to next inspection. Failure to comply could result in further action or administrative measures.

Tipp O’ The Town, 1150 W. Main St., Tipp City —Critical violation: head cook was unable to answer questions about proper holding temperatures for food. Observed wiping cloths being stored in a solution that did not have the right concentration of sanitizer towards the front of the prep area. Observed no ice scoop for the ice machine. Employee stated that they used another piece of equipment that is not approved for ice scooping. Employee found the ice scoop and started to wash and sanitize it during inspection. A food thermometer was not readily accessible. Observed no thermometer in the cold holding unit for the cream pies. Gasket on refrigerating unit next to the cook line was falling apart and heavily damaged. Critical violation: observed residual build-up on the top of the inside of the microwave. Observed residue on ice chute on drink dispensing unit towards the front of prep area. Observed residual build-up on the handles of the equipment in the prep kitchen area. Observed no hand washing sign posted by the hand washing sink in the men’s restroom towards the front end of the facility. Observed a build-up of debris underneath shelving units in the walk-in freezer.

Troy Fish & Game, 2618 Lefevre Rd., Troy — Observed residual build-up on the backside of upright cooler and microwave handles in kitchen area.

Dec. 22

Culver’s, 2100 W. Main St., Troy — Observed scoops inside of cashew and walnut bins. Employee took the scoops out. Observed debris on walk-in freezer floor. Employees had knowledge of holding temperatures for food and reheating temperatures and procedures. GM ensured that facility was up to date on sickness verification and reporting logs.