Restaurant inspections are performed in the county by Miami County Public Health, except in Piqua, which has its own health department. Miami County Public Health can be reached at (937) 573-3500, by email at info@miamicountyhealth.net or on the website at www.miamicountyhealth.net. These inspection reports were provided by Miami County Public Health.

Dec. 27

Bakehouse Bread Company, 317 SW Public Square, Troy —Critical violation: person in charge did not ensure that employees are informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health.The person in charge did not ensure the facility has written procedures for vomiting and diarrheal events. Observation: sanitizer water for wiping cloths not set up. A toilet room located on the premises shall be completely enclosed and provided with a tight-fitting and self-closing door, except where located outside an FSO or RFE, or does not open directly into the food preparation area.Temperatures were within required ranges. Observed good glove usage. Provided information packet on employee illness and written procedures for vomiting and/or diarrheal events.

Guadalajara’s Mexican Restaurant, 301 E. Troy Pike, Suite C, Covington — Observed employee drinks in non-designated area (on prep tables). Observed raw meat being stored over ice cream in two-door standing freezer, corrected during inspection. Observed meat being thawed in prep sink improperly, there was no running water, corrected during inspection. Critical violation: observed opened packages or chicken nuggets and hot dogs without a date mark, corrected during inspection. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods held refrigerated for more than 24 hours were not properly date marked. Critical violation: observed pop machine nozzles with a sticky residue and build-up. Observed food residual in microwave. Critical violation: observed tooth paste and tooth brushes at hand washing sink in kitchen. Hand washing sink is being used for purposes other than hand washing. Observed a water leak on the water softener tank. Critical violation: observed working containers or cleaning chemicals that were not properly labeled with the name of the material.

Jumpy’s Fun Zone, 1528 W. Main St., Troy —Observed improper use and/or maintenance of wiping cloths. Observed damp rag being stored on surface near hand washing sink towards front of facility. The person in charge moved and placed rag in designated area. Observed employee jackets and personal items being stored in food prep area, corrected during inspection. Observed food being stored directly in contact with non-approved storage unit in upright freezer. Hot dogs stored in a non-approved container for food in upright refrigerator. Critical violation: observed residual build-up on a few of the soda fountain nozzles. Observed residual build-up on the gaskets of the upright freezer. Observed no hand washing sign(s) posted in the men’s restroom used by employees. Observed mops being dried using an unapproved method in storage closet. Critical violation: observed working containers of poisonous or toxic chemicals that did not have a common name on the bottles, corrected during inspection.

La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, 836 W. Main St., Troy — Observed dented cans in dry stock area, corrected during inspection. Critical violation: observed pans of raw chicken without lids in walk-in cooler. Observed wet wiping cloths sitting out of sanitizer, corrected during inspection. Critical violation: observed five trays of salsa sitting out at room temperature. Salsa was temped at 62F, corrected during inspection. Observed gaskets on prep cooler that are coming a part and have a black residual and food debris in them. Observed cutting board on prep table where the surface of the cutting board was severely scratched or scored and could not be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Critical violation: observed vegetable dicer with left over food residual, corrected during inspection.

Dec. 28

Burger King, 952 W. Main St., Tipp City — The surfaces of cutting board in front of prep cooler was observed to be heavily stained and scratched. Repeat observation: observed residual build-up on the handles of the equipment. Tile towards the back section of the prep area was observed to have very little grout. Floor underneath the shelving unit of the walk-in cooler was observed to have debris.

McDonald’s, 127 N. Miami St., West Milton — Observed loose handles on microwaves next to the cook line. Food NSF container observed to be broken when cold-holding gravy. Observed residual build-up on the handles of equipment in food prep area. Observed no hand washing sign(s) posted at hand washing sink used by employees towards the back of the facility. Observed caulking completely gone from the hand washing sink towards the back of the facility where sink was pulling away from wall. Observed hole in the wall back in the food storage area. Observed a build-up of debris underneath the racks beside grills in food prep area on the tile floor and on the baseboard of the wall.

Piqua Fish & Game, 9344 N. Spiker Rd., Piqua — Critical violation: person in charge did not ensure that employees are informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health. Observed cutout hole in the baseboard by mop sink.

Dec. 29

Taco Bell, 1420 W. Main St., Troy — Over accumulation of ice was found on the back of the freezer towards the fan. Observed residual build-up on the handles of most of the equipment in the food prep area. Observed a build-up of debris grease on hard to get areas on the floor between the fryers. Observed debris underneath the shelving units in the freezer area inside of walk-in cooler. Observed a build-up of debris underneath three compartment sink near drain.

Dec. 30

Bowman & Landes Turkey Farm, 6490 E. Ross Rd., New Carlisle — Gaskets on prep cooler doors need to be cleaned.

Randall Residence, 6400 S. Co. Rd. 25-A, Tipp City —Critical violation: person in charge did not ensure that employees are informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health. In-use utensils are improperly stored. Observed ice scoop being stored in ice scoop container with standing water in the bottom of container. Observed improper use and/or maintenance of wiping cloths. Observed damp rags being stored on counter top near food prep areas. Equipment is not approved by a recognized testing agency. Observed microwave being used outside of kitchen area that is not approved for commercial use. Critical violation: equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are dirty. Observed residual build up on and inside of waffle iron towards back of kitchen. Observed a build-up of food residual underneath shelving unit in freezer area.

Provided by the Piqua Health Department

Dec. 21

• Cracker Barrel, 980 E. Ash St., Piqua — Observed cracked/damaged food containers. Food containers must be smooth, durable and free of defects that can provide bacterial harborage. Discard.

The following items need to be cleaned: small upright warmer on grill line; refrigeration unit under grill line; steam table area; metal stem thermometer in prep area; and recipe board.

Dec. 22.

• Stillwater Valley Catering, 100 N. Sunset Drive, Piqua — Satisfactory at the time of inspection.

• China East, 1239 E. Ash St., Piqua — Sushi on buffet at 58 degrees. Must keep below 41 degrees to prevent bacteria growth. Items removed.

Non-c0mmercial refrigerator being used. All equipment must be commercial NSF or equivalent. Replace/remove.

Jan. 3

• YWCA, 418 N. Wayne St., Piqua — Satisfactory at the time of inspection.

• Speedway, 900 Scott Drive, Piqua — Provide a thin-tipped metal stem thermometer so items can be properly checked.