Restaurant inspections are performed in the county by Miami County Public Health, except in Piqua, which has its own health department. Miami County Public Health can be reached at (937) 573-3500, by email at info@miamicountyhealth.net or on the website at www.miamicountyhealth.net. These inspection reports were provided by Miami County Public Health.

Jan. 3

Hong Kong Chinese Restaurant, 14 S. Tippecanoe Drive, Tipp City — Person-in-charge did not ensure that the facility has written procedures for employees to follow when responding to vomiting or diarrheal events. In-use utensils are improperly stored: observed metal bowl resting in chicken in walk-in cooler, corrected during inspection. Repeat observation: observed improper use and/or maintenance of wiping cloths. Observed damp wiping cloth resting on cutting board in front of prep cooler, corrected during inspection. Repeat observation: the surface of the cutting board was severely scratched and stained. Observed residual and dust accumulation on shelving units in walk-in cooler. Observed residual on gaskets of upright freezer. Observed low concentration of sanitizer in sanitizing bucket, corrected during inspection. Repeat observation: observed improper draining of condensation from unit in the walk-in cooler.

Jan. 4

Basil’s Restaurant, 18 N. Market St., Troy — Observed employee drink on top of food prep area. Manager moved employee drink to appropriate area. Observed small metal utensil inside the cheese bin without handle, corrected during inspection. Observed ice scoop being stored in water. Manager replaced ice scoop with dry one and stored it in a dry container holder. The surfaces of cutting boards were severely scratched and stained behind prep cooler and on the cook line. Observed re-use of single-service containers in walk-in cooler. Critical violation: observed food residual on the top part inside the microwave beside prep coolers. Observed stirring straws stored on bar area without any protection to the straws to prevent contamination. Observed no hand washing sign(s) posted at the hand washing sink in the men’s restroom.

Buffalo Jack’s, 137 S. High St., Covington —Critical violation: refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods held refrigerated for more than 24 hours were not properly date marked. Observed lunch meat with a date mark of Dec. 22 in the walk-in cooler. Chef discarded the lunch meat. Repeat observation: observed ice bin lid that is breaking apart with missing pieces of plastic. Repeat observation: the surfaces of cutting blocks or boards were severely scratched or scored and could not be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Repeat observation: observed clean dish storage cart underneath of beverage station with a sticky residual build-up. Repeat observation: observed clean bowls being stored on bottom shelf of prep table directly under the hand sink plumbing, corrected during inspection. Critical violation: the hand washing sink near the walk-in cooler was blocked by equipment and not easily accessible. This is a repeat observation, corrected during inspection. Repeat observation: observed FRP next to walk-in cooler that is coming apart from the wall. The physical facilities are not being maintained in good repair. Critical violation: observed working containers of chemicals that were not properly labeled with the name of the material, corrected during inspection.

Burger King, 1829 W. Main St., Troy — Observed three compartment sink setup for cleaning with food debris in the rinse compartment. The ware-washing equipment and/or components were not clean.

Comfort Suites, 1800 Towne Park Drive, Troy — Observed no thermometer in small refrigerator in breakfast area. Observed debris and food residual in kitchen cabinets. Observed no towels or hand drying device at the hand washing sink in the kitchen. Critical violation: observed working container of a cleaning chemical that was not properly labeled with the name of the material.

Caldwell House, 2900 Corporate Drive, Troy —Critical violation: person in charge did not ensure that employees are informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health. Observed a couple of the refrigerator and freezer door handles coming apart, or the guard completely broken off. Critical violation: observed mold inside of ice machine, beside water filter. Critical violation: observed food residual on the top of the microwave. Observed coffee stirrers being stored within customer reach without any protection. Observed debris build up in drawers and under cabinets.

Cavens Meats Inc., 7850 U.S. Route 36, Conover — Repeat observation: observed display cooler with rust on the outside painted surfaces.

Hot Head Burrito, 1287 S. Dorset Road, Troy — Observed employee drinks on prep tables. Observed a water leak in the plumbing underneath or the three compa1tment sink. Repeat observation: observed a build-up of dirt and debris in hard to clean areas, especially in corners and where the floor and wall meet in the back area of the kitchen.

Los Pitayos, 2317 W. Main St., Troy — Observed food directly stored in plastic “Thank You” bag. Observed food residual in the bottom of the upright freezer. Observed hand sink and three compartment sink faucet leaking. The plumbing system was not properly repaired. Critical violation: observed working containers of poisonous or toxic chemicals that were not properly labeled with the name of the material, repeat observation corrected during inspection.

Market Fresh Foods, 301 Troy Pike, Covington — Critical violation: observed a baby and baby equipment in the food facility at the time of inspection. Discussed with the manager and employee that the baby nor the baby equipment was allowed to be in the food facility. Corrected during inspection. Cold holding display cases did not contain a thermometer. Repeat observation: observed no three-compartment sink for the manual washing, rinsing, and sanitizing of utensils. Dishwasher is currently not working. They are looking to install a three-compartment sink ASAP and get rid of the dishwasher. Observed an ice accumulation issue in the walk-in freezer. Repeat observation: manager stated that pans and utensils were only being washed with soap with no sanitizing step. Equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils were not being sanitized. Repeat observation: the door to the walk-in freezer is very bent at the bottom with a large gap. The physical facilities are not being maintained in good repair.

Marion’s Piazza, 1270 Experiment Farm Road, Troy — Repeat observation: the surfaces of the larger cutting blocks or boards were severely scratched or scored and could not be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Repeat observation: felt handles on coolers or freezer equipment with food residual build-up. Observed tiled floor with low levels of grout on floor, this allowing the food residual to collect in some tile areas. Repeat observation: observed a build-up of residual on the floor of the walk-in cooler.

Jan. 5

Bob Evan’s Farms, 22 Weller Drive, Tipp City — Observed damp wiping cloth laying on food prep surface. Observed that handle on slicer was completely torn up and scratched. Critical violation: observed residual on the lop or the inside of the microwave. Observed clean plates being stored in cooler underneath food bins where food was falling onto the plates. Critical violation: hand washing sink is being used for purposes other than hand washing. Observed ice being dumped Into hand washing sink in front prep area. Observed very low to absolutely no grout in the tile on the kitchen floor. Observed cook line or prep area equipment surfaces and stainless steel surfaces with food residual build-up in hard to clean or reach areas. Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Observed sticky residual inside slushy drink machine. Observed grout levels between tile not existing or at low levels. Food residual is building up between the tile. Repeat observation: observed a build-up of debris along walls and hard to reach areas under equipment.

Coldwater Cafe, 19 E. Main St., Tipp City — Observed employee drink in food prep area, corrected during inspection. Observed in-use utensils being stored inside of flour and sugar bins with the handle in the foods, corrected during inspection. Observed employee cell phone sitting on shelf above food prep cooler, laying on top of dishcloths, corrected during inspection. Prep cooler towards the side of the of the kitchen did not have thermometer on the bottom inside of cooler. Observed that the surface of the cutting board on the prep cooler by the dish washing station was heavily stained and scored. Observed re-usable cloth towels being used as a hand drying provision in the bathrooms. Observed no hand washing sign(s) posted in kitchen hand washing sinks and bathroom sinks. Critical violation: observed working chemical bottles without a common name identifying the chemical, corrected during inspection.

Dunaway’s Beef & Ale, 508 W. Main St., Troy — Critical violation: TCS foods were not being held at the proper temperature. Tuna salad and other items in walk-in holding at 45 degrees, corrected during inspection. Walk-in cooler was not adjusted properly to hold foods cold at 41 degrees. Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are dirty. Debris inside sandwich prep cooler and inside microwave oven. The physical facilities are not being maintained in good repair. Ceiling above oven hood system was peeling. Observed a build-up of dirt and debris under oven in kitchen. Walk-in freezer was not working at time of inspection. Plans are to repair the unit.

Upper Valley Medical Center, 3130 N. County Road 25-A, Troy — The surfaces of cutting boards were severely scratched or scored and could not be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Observed a build-up of debris and residual underneath cooking equipment on grill line. Critical, repeat violation: observed the presence of gnats around the pop lines, and pop syrup boxes.

Jan. 6

Genesis Healthcare Troy Center, 512 Crescent Drive, Troy — Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are dirty. The following equipment was observed to have built up debris: Interior of McCall refrigeration unit; exterior of Vulcan ovens; shelves under steam table, interior of Victory refrigeration unit (corrected); and inside the cabinets in the main dining area. Observed no covered receptacle in women’s restroom in hall outside kitchen. The physical facilities are not being maintained in good repair. Tiles on wall under the three compartment sink drain board and in the women’s restroom in the hall outside the kitchen are broken and need replaced. The physical facilities are not being maintained in good repair. Caulk along equipment in both the dish machine and food prep areas is stained and/or deteriorating. FRP board along the windows in the dish machine and food prep area is buckling and pulling apart. Observed a build-up of dirt and debris on the walls in the dry storage area.

Panera Bread, 1920 W. Main St., Troy — Critical violation: Observed chicken in prep cooler that had a temperature of 63f, corrected during inspection. Observed baking sheet with dried food residual, corrected during inspection. Cooking equipment or pan surfaces are dirty. Observed food debris and residual inside of catering cooler and on catering cooler doors. All issues from previous standard inspection have been resolved.

Penn Station, 2331 W. Main St., Troy — The surfaces of cutting blocks or boards were severely scratched or scored and could not be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Critical violation: observed food debris in hand washing sink. Hand washing sink is being used for purposes other than hand washing. Observed no hand washing sign(s) posted at hand washing sink in women’s rest-room used by employees. Observed a build-up debris on the floor underneath dry stock shelving, and underneath shelving in chemical closet.

ReU Juicery & Organic Kitchen, 3 E. Main St., Troy — Observed food debris in the wash and rinse bays in the three compartment sink. The wash, rinse, and sanitize solutions are not clean. critical violation. Observed sanitizer bay of three compartment sink without sanitizer. The concentration of a chlorine sanitizing solution did not meet the minimum requirements specified in the code, corrected during inspection. Observed press bags in sanitizer bay of three compartment sink where no chlorine was present, corrected during inspection. Equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils were not being sanitized.