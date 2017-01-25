Restaurant inspections are performed in the county by Miami County Public Health, except in Piqua, which has its own health department. Miami County Public Health can be reached at (937) 573-3500, by email at info@miamicountyhealth.net or on the website at www.miamicountyhealth.net. These inspection reports were provided by Miami County Public Health.

Jan. 6

Chin’s Ginger Grill, 965 W. Main St., Tipp City — Observed ice scoop being stored on top of ice machine incorrectly. Observed gasket in glass cooler falling apart and needing replacement. The surfaces of cutting boards in front of prep cooler were heavily stained and scratched. Critical violations: observed food residual build-up on top of microwave near ice machine, observed mold build-up in the ice machine. Observed residual build-up inside of pop nozzle in bar area. Repeat observation: observed residual build-up on equipment knobs and handles. Observed no hand washing sign posted near the hand washing sink in kitchen area.

Jan. 9

Buffalo Wild Wings Grill & Bar, 2313 W. Main St., Troy — Observed ice scoop being stored improperly on top of ice machine. Observed damp rag being stored directly on food prep table, corrected during inspection. Repeat observation: mop sink had cracks and missing sections. Repeat observation: observed gasket on door on sandwich holder beside cook line coming apart and breaking off door. The surfaces of cutting board in front of prep cooler on other side of cook line was heavily scratched and stained. Critical violation: observed the presence of a few gnats in the bar area around hand washing station and floor drains. Although the mop sink towards the back of the facility is broken, and a few of the tiles are cracked, the person-in-charge stated that the store is going to be going through a store remodel during the summer of this year.

He5 Asian Bistro, 121 E. Staunton Rd., Troy — Critical violation: person in charge did not ensure that employees are informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health. Person-in-charge did not ensure that the facility has written procedures for employees to follow when responding to vomiting or diarrheal events. Repeat observation: time as a public health control was being used for sauces that were made in the food service without the proper written procedures. Observed large blue sterlite containers holding dry storage food product, equipment is not approved by a recognized testing agency. Observed non-food contact surfaces of slicer with food residual build-up. Observed daylight through bottom side of screen door. Repeat observation: observed unnecessary or nonfunctional items in the back storage area on the premises.

Arby’s, 17 Weller Drive, Tipp City — Observed gasket on small reach-in cooler that was damaged. The surfaces of cutting blocks or boards on prep cooler were severely scratched or scored and could not be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Observed a build-up in walk-in freezer on floor. Facility was in very good operation at time of inspection.

Little Caesar’s, 1408 W. Main St., Troy — Person-in-charge did not ensure that the facility has written procedures for employees to follow when responding to vomiting or diarrheal events. Repeat observation: observed surfaces on dough equipment, handles on equipment, shelving and low plastic stands, spray bottles, handles or knobs on sinks and paper towel dispensers with food residual build-up. Front hand sink faucet is leaking. The plumbing system was not properly repaired. Repeat observation: observed caulking around three-compartment sink with moldy residual. Repeat observation: observed baseboard near grease trap in bad condition. Observed pizza oven and the area around pizza oven with dust build-up.

McDonald’s, 127 S. Garber Drive, Tipp City — Repeat observation: observed unclean food residual surface on or in food equipment in cooking and prep areas. Focus on cleaning surfaces of hot holding, cold holding, and cooking equipment of food residual and debris. Repeat observation: observed missing grout between floor tile. Food oil residual and debris is collecting in grout lines. Repeat observation: observed ice build-up in walk-in freezer. Observed a build-up on walk-in cooler and freezer floor.

Koester Pavilion, 3232 N. County Road 25-A, Troy — Observed employee drink on the prep table that is a non-designated area. Critical violation: observed rodent droppings in the back dry storage area in the unused items or equipment area.

Clare Bridge Of Troy, 81 S. Stanfield Road, Troy — No violations upon inspection.

Troy Bowl, 1530 McKaig Ave., Troy — Observed a build-up of dust on ceiling grates in pizza prep area.

Troy Elks #833, 17 W. Franklin St., Troy — Observed utensils being stored with the handles down throughout the facility. Critical violation: observed can of pizza sauce that was severely dented at the seal. Unsafe food was not discarded or properly reconditioned. Observed the cooler not functioning properly, cooler was temped at 50 degrees.

Youthland Academy, 840 Arthur Drive, Troy — Observed meat being thawed on the counter in room temperature. TCS foods were not properly thawed.

Angela’s Circle of Friends Childcare, 2910 Stone Circle, Troy — Observed leak at three -compartment sink. There is a towel wrapped around the plumbing that is saturated with water.

Dominos Pizza, 937 W. Main St., Tipp City — Critical violation: person in charge did not ensure that employees are informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health. Person-in-charge did not ensure that the facility has written procedures for employees to follow when responding to vomiting or diarrheal events. Critical violation: observed hand washing sink with olives in it. Hand washing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing.

Clopay Corp., 1400 W. Market St., Troy — Critical violation: observed packaged macaroni salad in the grab-and-go cooler, labeled on-site, with missing allergen declaration(s). Observed packaged macaroni salad in the grab-and-go cooler without a list of ingredients. A label on a food packaged in the RFE or FSO did not contain all required information. Observed residual build-up on handles and doors of cooler/freezer equipment throughout kitchen. Observed a build-up of dirt and debris on floor underneath of cooler and freezer near the three compartment sink.

Logan’s Roadhouse, 1750 W. Main St., Troy — The top interior panels in the microwaves in the kitchen are buckling. The exterior of most of the equipment in the kitchen is dirty. It appears the equipment is not being wiped down at closing. Critical violation: food equipment surfaces are not cleaned at the required frequency. The top panels of the microwaves in the kitchen had built up food debris. Observed a build-up of dirt and debris on floor under grill line. Temperatures were within required ranges, observed good glove use and date marking.

Brookdale, 81 S. Stanfield Road, Troy — Observed multiple dented cans in the back storage area. Observed ice-scoop being stored in holder with residual on bottom of holder, corrected during inspection.

Jan.10

Circle K, 1901 W. Main St., Troy — The physical facilities are not being maintained in good repair. Observed leak underneath the urinal in bathroom.

La Fiesta Express, 1133 W. Main St., Troy — No violations observed at time of inspection. Temperatures were all within the required ranges, facility was very clean.

Fricker’s, 1187 Experiment Farm Rd., Troy — Observed employee drinks beside pop machine and ice box. Observed dented cans found in the back storage area behind food prep section. Observed ice scoops being stored improperly for the ice machine in the food prep area and in the ice boxes in the bar area. Repeat observation: observed plastic cups being stored inside of soups in walk-in cooler. Cold holding prep unit in front of grill line did not have a thermometer inside. Repeat observation: observed leak coming from faucet above the three compartment sink. Observed ice scoop holder damaged with some growth on the bottom of the holder. Repeat observation: the surfaces of cutting boards in front of the grill line were heavily scored and stained. Repeat observation: observed re-use of single-service or single-use articles. Observed wing sauce being stored in containers that are not approved for this use. Observed dust and growth on shelving inside of walk-in cooler. Repeat observation: observed no towels or hand drying device at the hand washing sink in the bar area. Repeat observation: oserved no hand washing sign(s) posted at hand washing sink(s) in both the kitchen food prep area or in the bathrooms. Observed leak coming from faucet right above mop sink towards back of the facility. Critical, repeat violation: observed working container of what once had cleaner in it now used as storing water for cleaning, corrected during inspection.

Submarine House, 14 N. Market St., Troy — Observed employee drinks in non-designated area in food service area. Observed wet wiping cloth on prep surface. Food thermometer was not working. A thermometer capable of accurately measuring the temperature of thin foods was not available. Observed damaged gasket on upright cooler. Repeat observation: observed hand sink in bar area being used as a dump sink. Hand washing sink is being used for purposes other than hand washing

Tokyo Peking, 3 N. Market St., Troy — Critical violation: person-in-charge did not ensure that employees are informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health. Person-in-charge did not ensure that the facility has written procedures for employees to follow when responding to vomiting or diarrheal events. Critical violation: observed raw eggs stored above ready to eat foods, corrected during inspection. Observed food that was not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. Repeat observation: in-use utensils are improperly stored. Observed a single use container sitting in the rice cooker. Repeat observation: Observed wiping cloths sitting on prep tables. Felt food residual on handles of equipment (ex. coolers). Observed carpeting installed in unapproved areas. Observed carpet underneath cooler and bar area in the front area.

McDonald’s, 1560 W. Main St., Troy — Observed dishwasher with water leak on top of the dishwasher around the chemical dispensers. Repeat observation: observed food equipment (ex. cooking, cooler, freezers, hot holding equipment) with residual or food debris build-up. Critical, repeat violation: the hand washing sink was not easily accessible, in back area near the three-compartment sink area. Repeat observation: observed low grout levels in kitchen areas. Observed back small room area with unorganized maintenance items.

Ginghamsburg United Methodist Church, 6759 S. County Road 25-A, Tipp City — Observed volunteer drinking in the food prep area. Observed dented cans in the back of the storage area. Observed ice scoop not being stored properly. The surfaces of the cutting boards were severely scratched or scored. Observed residual build-up on the top fans in cooler in food prep area. Observed no hand washing sign(s) posted at hand washing sink(s) in the kitchen and in the bathrooms. Observed leak above mop sink from the faucet.

Wendy’s, 1300 Archer Drive, Troy —Critical violation: person-in-charge did not ensure that employees are informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health. Observed tall reach-in freezer near the drive thru window where the bottom plate was coming detached, allowing for food debris to go underneath. Repeat observation: observed thermometer to the walk-in freezer that was not working properly, there was no temperature reading. Utensils, thermometers, and/or pressure gauges were not kept in good repair or calibration. Critical, repeat violation: observed pieces of lettuce in hand washing sink in the back next to the three compartment sink. Hand washing sink is being used for purposes other than hand washing. Repeat observation: observed no towels or hand drying device at both the front hand sink near the counter and also in the back of house hand sink near the three compartment sink. Observed no hand washing sign(s) posted at hand washing sink in women’s rest-room used by employees. Observed wet mop head laying on the floor next to the mop sink, mops are being dried using an unapproved method.