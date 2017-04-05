Restaurant inspections are performed in the county by Miami County Public Health, except in Piqua, which has its own health department. Miami County Public Health can be reached at (937) 573-3500, by email at [email protected] or on the website at www.miamicountyhealth.net. These inspection reports were provided by Miami County Public Health.

March 28

Coldwater Cafe, 19 E. Main St., Tipp City — Observed wiping cloth being stored on the hand washing sink behind the bar area. Repeat observation: cutting board in front of the prep cooler was heavily stained. Observed dark debris frozen on the back of the walk-in freezer.

March 29

Arby’s, 903 W. Main St., Troy — Observed boxes of chicken and buns stored directly on the ground inside of the walk-in freezer, corrected during inspection. Observed bits of lettuce in the ice inside of the ice machine. Observed the cutting board in front of the prep cooler was heavily scratched and needed to be re-surfaced or replaced. Critical violation: observed lettuce stuck on the ice scoop for the ice machine by the walk-in cooler. Observed food residual on the back of the walk-in cooler handle. Grout between tiles underneath drink dispenser near drive-thru window was completely dissolved. Tile needs to be re-grouted. Observed missing tiles underneath the cabinet behind the front desk. Observed tiles coming off the base below water sink near drive-thru window. Observed a build-up of debris on the floor of the walk-in freezer. Observed a large amount of wet residual and sugar build-up underneath the drink dispenser toward the front area near the drive-thru window. Observed build-up of debris on the floor beside the ice machine. Observed black residual along the caulking behind the three compartment sink. Observed employee using phone in the NSF food storage container for playing music, corrected during inspection. Observed personal care items stored right beside food prep sink, corrected during inspection. Observed employee water bottles in a bad stored on top of packaged sauces in walk-in cooler, corrected during inspection. Observed coats, a phone, and an employee cap stored on top of packaged sandwich buns, corrected during inspection. Facility was undergoing construction and repairs during time of inspection.