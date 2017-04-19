Restaurant inspections are performed in the county by Miami County Public Health, except in Piqua, which has its own health department. Miami County Public Health can be reached at (937) 573-3500, by email at [email protected] or on the website at www.miamicountyhealth.net. These inspection reports were provided by Miami County Public Health.

Dollar General, 817 N. Market St., Troy — Observed dairy cooler that did not contain a thermometer, or the thermometer was not correctly placed. Observed build-up milk residual on bottom shelf of dairy cooler.

Dollar General, 950 E. Broadway, Covington — Observed dairy cooler and lunch meat cooler that did not have a thermometer. Cold holding equipment did not contain a thermometer, or the thermometer was not correctly placed. Observed build-up milk residual on bottom shelf of dairy cooler

Family Dollar, 930 W. Main St., Tipp City — No violations at time of inspection.

Miami Valley Wine and Spirits, 943 W. Main St., Tipp City — Critical violation: person in charge did not ensure that employees are informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health. Observed improper storage of the wiping cloths next to the three compartment sink. Observed a slow leak coming from the end of the faucet on the three compartment sink.

True North Shell, 1298 S. Dorset Rd., Troy — Observed improper storage of wet wiping cloths in the three compartment sink. Critical violation: observed food items and miscellaneous items being stored inside of the hand washing station, corrected during inspection.

April 4

Dollar General, 2525 W. Main St., Troy — Observed multiple dented cans in the aisle, corrected during inspection. Cold holding equipment did not have a thermometer installed in it. Observed broken mop rack above the mop sink. Observed residual on the racks of the cold holding units. Repeat observation: observed broken tiles on the floor of the facility. Observed mops being dried using an unapproved method. Head of the mop was leaning against the wall.

April 5

Dollar Tree, 1885 W. Main St., Troy — Observed dented cans in the soup aisle, corrected during inspection.

Inspections by the Piqua Health Department

April 5

Backyard Bistro, 201 RM Davis Parkway, Piqua — Satisfactory at time of inspection.

A Learning Place, 201 RM Davis Parkway, Piqua — Satisfactory at time of inspection.

April 6

Buckeye Chuck’s, 1130 Park Ave., Piqua — Remove unused boxes and plastic wrapping from store. Keep the trash removed from store. The floor needs to be cleaned.

April 10

Bobo’s Frozen Creations, 1300 South St., Piqua — Satisfactory at time of inspection.

Fort Piqua Plaza Fourth Floor, 308 N. Main St., Piqua. — Satisfactory at time of inspection. Remember to use test strips/max registering thermometer to check dishwasher temps.

April 11

FM Station, 535 South St., Piqua — Satisfactory at time of inspection.