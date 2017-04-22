Marriage licenses

Christopher Wayne Grubb, 47, of 523 Stonyridge Avenue, Troy to Erin Marie Martin, 34, of same address.

Christina Marie Druhe, 41, of 67A Heather Road, Troy to Jeffery Eugene Straight, 49, of same address.

Anna Marie Engler, 35, of 36 Wilhelm Street, Tipp City to Tyler Kenneth Nash, 36, of same address.

Teresa Colleen Kreitzer, 50, of 1120 S. Mulberry, Troy to John Mark Brands, 52, of 1050 Jackson Road, Vandalia.

Jacob Lange Knoderer, 27, of 1355 Lehman Road, Troy to Kylie Ann Carpenter, 27, of same address.

Abby Michelle Bielski, 34, of 815 McKaig Avneue, Troy to Mark Sean Alfson, 52, of 24 Overlook Street, Englewood.

Adam Ray Carter, 34, of 926 Boone Street, Piqua to Heather Nicole Anderson, 33, of same address.

Glenn Daniel Siney, 46, of 409 N. Third Street Apt. 4, Tipp City to Kathleen JoAnn Lowe, 45, of 1570 C Hawk Circle, Troy.

Cara Sue Cottle, 56, of 1765 Parker Driver, Piqua to Thomas Edwin Fry, 66, of same address.

Wade Allen Neal, 22, of 1901 Covington Avenue Apt. 45, Piqua to Sarah Eileen Rousseau, 20, of same address.

Jacqueline Sue McClurg, 51, of 141 N. High Street Apt. B, Covington to Brian Leroy McKillip, 51, of same address.

Anna Mae Wysong, 43, of 1520 Madison Avenue, Piqua to Israel Shane Perry, 46, of same address.