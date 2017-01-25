Who to write

• Troy Mayor Michael Beamish, City Hall, 100 S. Market St., Troy, OH 45373; (937) 339-1221; mayor.beamish@troyohio.gov

• Martha A. Baker City Council, Troy City Council — President, (937) 335-6397; martha.baker@troyohio.gov

• Thomas M. Kendall, Troy City Council — First Ward; (937) 339-7110; thomas.kendall@troyohio.gov

• Douglas W. Tremblay, Troy City Council — Second Ward; (937) 339-5155; doug.tremblay@troyohio.gov

• John W. Schweser, Troy City Council — Third Ward; (937) 524-9162; john.schweser@troyohio.gov

• Bobby W. Phillips, Troy City Council — Fourth Ward; (937) 335-6989; bobby.phillips@troyohio.gov

• William C. Twiss, Troy City Council — Fifth Ward; (937) 418-5502; bill.twiss@troyohio.gov

• Brock A. Heath, Troy City Council — Sixth Ward; (937) 332-6959; brock.heath@troyohio.gov

• John L. Terwilliger, Troy City Council — Councilman-at-Large; (937) 339-2113; john.terwilliger@troyohio.gov

• Lynne B. Snee, Troy City Council — Councilwoman-at-Large; (937) 524-8629; lynne.snee@troyohio.gov

• Robin I. Oda, Troy City Council — Councilwoman-at-Large; (937) 339-0939; robin.oda@troyohio.gov

• Miami County Commissioners: John “Bud” O’Brien, Jack Evans and Greg Simmons, 201 W. Main St., Troy, OH 45373 440-5910; commissioners@co.miami.oh.us

• John R. Kasich, Ohio Governor, Vern Riffe Center, 77 S. High St., Columbus, OH 43215, (614) 644-0813, Fax: (614) 466-9354.

• Congressman Warren Davidson, 8th District, U.S. House of Representatives, 12 S. Plum St., Troy, OH 45373. (937) 339-1524. OH08WDIMA@mail.house.gov.

• State Sen. Bill Beagle, 5th District, Ohio Senate, First Floor, Columbus, Ohio 43215; (614) 466-6247.

• State Rep. Steve Huffman, 80th District, House of Representatives, The Riffe Center, 77 High St. 11th Floor, Columbus, OH 43215, (614) 466-8114, Fax: (614) 719-3979.

• Jon Husted, Secretary of State, 180 E. Broad St. 15th floor, Columbus, OH 53266-0418 (877) 767-6446, (614)-466-2655;• David Yost, State Auditor, 88 E. Broad St., 5th floor, Columbus, OH 43215, 800-282-0370 or 614-466-4514.

• Mike DeWine, State Attorney General, 30 E.Broad St., Columbus, OH 43266, (614) 466-4320.

• U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, Senate Office Building Washington, D.C. 20510 (202) 224-2315.

• U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, 338 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20510 (202) 224-3353.

• President Donald J. Trump, White House, Washington, D.C. 20500, (202) 456-1111