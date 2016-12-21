Tis the season for tunes

As you are reading this, we are fully into the Christmas season, which is a great time for me. I love all things Christmas; in fact, I start a countdown about 100 days before the actual day (which annoys some of my friends and delights others).

It’s a grand time of year when good will and generosity are abundant and evident. I often wish the spirit stayed all year round, and of course, in some ways, it does.

Go ahead and wish me happy holidays! I take no offense to any cheery and sincerely delivered greeting.

A few other things I love include decorations, being with loved ones, caroling, food, presents, and Christmas songs! But I do have one small quibble related to the season and music. Radio stations that play seasonal music start in November sometime, which is okay I guess. Many folks do decorate and celebrate over the Thanksgiving weekend, so I get that. But then the music stops Christmas at midnight! You know, the season actually lasts a couple more weeks after Dec. 25. Many of us are still hosting and attending get togethers, so the music be nice to have around for another week or so. And of course, a really great seasonal song, like “Sleigh Ride” could be played all year long in my humble opinion. Occasionally.

The real beef I have about the holiday music is that some playlists on the radio include songs that simply aren’t about Christmas, or winter, or the holidays AT ALL. These include two that I particularly dislike. The first one is a secular song called “Last Christmas,” first recorded by Wham! In 1986. It’s a catchy tune, but the song is not about Christmas, it’s about breaking up. The lyrics start “last Christmas, I gave you my heart, but the very next day you gave it away.” It goes on from there. To keep the meter, and not change the meaning one bit, you could sing “last Easter,” or “last summer,” or even “last Tuesday.” It really isn’t a holiday song and I don’t enjoy hearing it every hour during the holidays!

The other song that bothers me is “My Favorite Things” from “The Sound of Music.” The lyrics mention “brown paper packages tied up with string” (not very Christmas-y) and “snowflakes that stay on my nose and eyelashes.” While I love a white Christmas, I don’t love snowflakes on my face — anytime. Maybe if it said “snowflakes outside while I sit by the fire.” But still, it’s really not a Christmas song. It’s about thinking of positive things when you’re scared (if you’ve seen the movie, you know this). So why do I hear it every time I turn the radio on?

There are easily a hundred thousand holiday songs covered by hundreds of artists. Surely they can find real holiday music to play, right? I’m hoping, because I greatly fear that they’ll start playing Barbra Streisand’s “Evergreen” – another non-holiday song that happens to mention a green tree…

By Sue Curtis

Sue is a retired public servant who volunteers at a local elementary school and Hospice and keeps busy taking care of house, husband, son, and pets. She lives just outside of Troy, Ohio.

