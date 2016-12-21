Every year I eagerly anticipate my Christmas bonus with a Griswaldian (don’t judge me for making up an adjective) level of enthusiasm. The bonus I’m seeking doesn’t come in the form of a down payment for a pool or even a subscription to the jelly-of-the-month club. What I most desire is the gift of time off.

Recently, a friend shared with me his belief that in our society, time is more valuable than money. That is an interesting proposition, and the more I think about it, the more I believe it to be true. We live in an affluent culture where we don’t think twice about spending $6 on a latte, and we all carry $700 pieces of technology in our pockets.

Money is so dispensable. It comes and it goes. Any illusion of joy that money may bring is just that — an illusion.

Time is the most valuable currency in our lives. It is so precious and so finite. And we have so many options vying for this resource. If we’re not careful, we can fritter away our time on things that don’t really matter.

One of the phrases that I hate to hear, and hate even more when I hear it coming from my mouth is, “I’m so busy!” I have uttered this phrase more than a few times, and as soon as those words leave my mouth, I want to grab them out of the air.

These three small words carry with them implications of poor time management, the inability to say no, insufficient boundaries and an unhealthy life rhythm. And yet, I find myself saying them from time to time because it’s true.

I budget my money down to the dime, but I can let all kinds of stuff eat up my time. This resource that’s more precious than gold, frankincense and myrrh (not really even sure what myrrh is) can go unprotected in my life and is stolen right out from under me.

This year I have 11 days off in a row. I have been gifted this wealth of time (264 hours) which I can invest any way I desire. Just as it happens every year, I know I will blink and my time off will be over, but I am going to do my best to spend this time wisely. I’m working a time budget now to help ensure certain things happen over these 11 days.

Don’t get me wrong. I’m not scheduling every hour of every day. An important part of my time off is spent in pajamas doing absolutely nothing productive. Downtime is a wise investment in my well-being.

But I do have a list of things I want to accomplish. There are some projects that need done around our house. I’ll be scheduling date nights with my wife, play time with my kids and hanging out with my parents.

My hope is that at the end of these 11 days, I’ll have formed some new memories with my loved ones, I will not have neglected my spiritual disciplines, I will be more rested and my to-do list will be at least a little shorter. That isn’t too much to ask, is it?

By James Willoughby

James is a regular contributor who writes about marriage, family, and faith. He lives in Tipp City, Ohio.

