I know this is going to make me sound like an old person, but where did the last year go? It is hard to believe that another 365 days have been notched on my wall. As we close out one year and open the door to another, this is a time when many of us take stock of our lives.

We look back over the last 12 months and assess what went well, reflect on the trials we faced and plan what we want to do differently in the year ahead.

If you are married, a focal point during this time of reflection and goal setting should be your relationship. Instead of the obligatory exercise or weight loss resolutions that often don’t make it beyond February, I would encourage you to set some relationship goals for 2017.

Here are a few to choose from:

• Go to a marriage conference — My wife, Jody, and I go to at least one a year. It is a great way to escape the tensions and routine of life and to focus on your relationship. I always walk away from these events feeling like I gained valuable insight and tools to help my marriage. A great place to start is familylife.com.

• Dedicate a night a week to conversation — Jody and I started a practice four years ago that we call No-Tech Tuesday. On Tuesday nights after the kids are in bed, we turn off all electronics and have intentional conversation with each other. We use relationship books and the internet to come up with lists of five or six questions to guide our conversations beyond the surface. The impact of this practice has been marriage-altering.

• Take a relationship course — These classes are often available through churches at no cost (or maybe the cost of a book). They offer a great opportunity to learn more about each other, to open dialogue on topics that you may have never discussed and to learn techniques for navigating your relationship.

• Read the Bible and pray daily — Perhaps the best way to improve your relationship is to improve yourself. You can’t change your spouse, and attempts to do so are most often met with resistance. But I promise you that if you apply the teachings of Jesus to your life, your relationship will improve. I need daily meditation and instruction to keep myself in check.

• Take divorce off the table — Aside from abuse or unrepentant adultery, there is no hurdle in a relationship that can’t be overcome. If you’ve been thinking divorce is the only out from your pain and hardship, you have been duped. It is a path to greater pain and hardship, especially if you have children. In 2017, I would urge you to commit to working any and every avenue you can remove divorce from your conversation.

There is no magic five-step procedure to a lasting marriage. Every relationship is unique and faces unique challenges. However, the five practices above (among others) have resurrected my marriage from the ashes of unmet expectations and brought us back from the brink of divorce. I pray that 2017 will see us all grow healthier in our relationships.

By James Willoughby

James is a regular contributor who writes about marriage, family, and faith. He lives in Tipp City, Ohio.

