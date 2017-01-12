As I write this, my husband is in the kitchen, cleaning up the rather considerable mess I made when cooking dinner. He’s a blessing, I tell you. As I opened up the computer, I began to think about how much he helps out and I believe I have an idea for a great new reality television series.

Many television shows these days are reality-based and seem to be sort of random in terms of why they are so popular. A family of bearded men in Kentucky was the rage for several years, as was a toddler named Honey Boo-Boo. The Kardashians — despite lacking any obvious skills or talent — became household names. A show about a dance teacher is still running, even though she is nasty and mean to children and parents alike.

So, I think I have a great idea in a new show called “Real Housewives of Miami County.” It also lends itself to a great spin-off, because the Husbands of Miami County pretty much share household and parenting duties to keep the house running smoothly. As proof, I offer my dish-washing hubby in the kitchen right now.

I think the real housewives of Miami County would be a hit because we have so much to offer. Most housewives not only organize and manage the home front, with help from our mates, but also work jobs outside the home. We are able to juggle many different tasks effortlessly.

We know how to dress for weather, even when there are four seasons in one day. We always carry necessities in our car trunk (blanket, boots, flashlight, extra socks, ice scraper, and ice melt).

Not only can we clean and cook, we can knit, crochet, can, freeze, scrapbook, garden, fish, bowl, and hunt. We take expert photos on our smart phones, have Facebook profiles, and can talk sports with anyone.

That’s because we love sports, especially football — pro, college, high school, all of it. We are passionate about our favorite teams. Same for baseball. Oh, and throw in LeBron and we can chat for hours.

In addition, we know a lot about raising kids. While there isn’t a manual on this topic, we willingly share what does — and what does not — work. When all else fails, we know when to offer a supportive ear about the woes of parenting, or raise a glass in honor of the joys of parenting.

We know how to make candy that looks like our state nut. We make homemade food, all from scratch, only using our microwave to defrost or make popcorn. We make soups and casseroles in huge batches, then freeze it to enjoy all winter or share with the neighbors.

We hike in the amazing parks of the county, reveling in the waterfalls and woods. We know antiquing and where to get the best bargains. We support local business and revel in farmers’ markets.

I’m absolutely convinced we have as much personality as housewives in New Jersey or Atlanta! What do you think?

By Sue Curtis

Sue is a retired public servant who volunteers at a local elementary school and Hospice and keeps busy taking care of house, husband, son, and pets. She lives just outside of Troy, Ohio.

