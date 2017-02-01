Losing on the technology front

As some of you may know, I am engaged in a war with technology. Although I have been victorious in a few battles, such as using a Facebook page, I may be losing the war.

It started when I had to trade my old, reliable flip phone in for a new “smart” phone. Apparently the phone is smart, but the operator is somewhat dull. I struggled with many of it’s features, the worst being that there was no clear way to “hang up.” Though it took me three years to figure out how to use the flashlight, I believe I am winning over the phone.

The next failed front came with my cable box and remote control. Well, the three remote controls, actually. I was doing pretty well until the modem went out. Or perhaps it was the router. Or maybe my network interface wasn’t doing something it was supposed to do. It’s all incomprehensible to me. All I knew was I couldn’t switch from television mode to DVR mode. Something, somewhere needed to reboot.

You all remember my difficulties with the technology in the car, I’m sure. Time and hard work resulted in a victory for me in that battle.

The last skirmish (Operation Dumbbell) was with my laptop computer. Unbeknownst to me, the computer had allies in the hacker world. I was nonchalantly finishing up a game of Scrabble on Facebook with my brother. I was about to click out of Facebook when I noticed a little box that said Matt Lauer had died! “Oh, my!” I cried to my hubby, “did you know Matt Lauer died?” and before he could get “No, he didn’t” out of his mouth, I had clicked on what I thought was a news article.

It wasn’t a news article, since Matt Lauer is alive and well. It was a virus, the purpose of which was to get gullible people like me to click on it. Then it whacks out your whole computer, but displays an official-looking website icon with a number to call to “help you out.”

The people who will help you out (for $199 and access to your personal information), are the very same people who put the fake Matt Lauer info on the screen. It’s a scam to get your money and it completely messes up your computer. I lost this battle big time. I was so mad at myself. How dumb can I be? And worse, I can’t check email, or play Scrabble or Solitaire, or get to my word documents to write (and I write a lot!).

No worries, dear readers. The computer is even now being cleaned up and restored. I am continuing to write, because there’s still paper and pens in the house. Though Operation Dumbbell was a complete loss to me, I am not giving up on the war. I will not let technological advances make me retreat from life!

But I may have to get a job to pay for the repairs and device replacements.

By Sue Curtis

Sue is a retired public servant who volunteers at a local elementary school and Hospice and keeps busy taking care of house, husband, son, and pets. She lives just outside of Troy, Ohio.

