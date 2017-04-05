Reading beyond the headline

Last weekend was April 1, and of course, April Fool’s Day. The exact origin of this day is unclear. While it’s not a national holiday anywhere in the world, most places celebrate it!

There’s a reference to a trick being played in Chaucer’s “Nun’s Priest’s Tale” from 1392. This collection also refers to the day as the “32nd of March,” which has been interpreted as both an error and a deliberate joke. There’s a reference by a French poet in 1508 to a “fooles holy day” and folks in the Netherlands claim it goes back to a 1572 Dutch battle victory.

Regardless of origin, people all around the world enjoy pulling a prank on April 1. With the dawn of the age of social media, a number of jokes based on jokes on the Internet, Facebook, and Twitter have been played with wild success. Last weekend was a great example.

A website devoted to all things Ohio State, called ElevenWarriors, posted an article that looked quite official, announcing that Ohio State had struck a deal with the auto glass replacement company, SafeLite. In this deal, Ohio Stadium (where the home football games are played) would henceforth be called “SafeLite Stadium.” These included pictures and deal details. At the very end of the article, which you had to scroll down to complete, it mentioned that this was an April Fool’s joke.

It was classic because (a) it looked so official, (b) it made sense because of the abundance of advertising that goes into sports (they have to include names of companies in updates, sports minutes, and even arenas), and (c) so many people don’t read entire articles, but just the first paragraph or headline. To top it off, way too many people read things on the internet or Facebook or Twitter and accept them as the absolute truth. In my opinion, this was a great joke, but then I read the posting to the end.

People who didn’t read the entire article felt compelled to post a snarky and sometimes profane remark in the comment section. This actually made it funnier to the few of us who read complete articles. Wikipedia actually states that newspapers and magazines often include fake articles as jokes on this day. It’s the second line in their entry about April 1.

But it’s kind of a sad statement that people accept stuff as truth and then remark on it, showing not only rudeness and poor manners, but also stupidity. It kind of takes the fun out of the prank, if you know what I mean. As both William Shakespeare and Mark Twain noted, it’s not much fun playing a game of wits with an unarmed person.

So it’s my caution to you all on April 1: before you respond to anything on the internet with a nasty comment, make sure you verify the facts. It’s good advice all year long. Mom always said, if you can’t say anything nice, don’t say anything at all. Wise woman.

Sue is a retired public servant who volunteers at a local elementary school and Hospice and keeps busy taking care of house, husband, son, and pets. She lives just outside of Troy, Ohio.

