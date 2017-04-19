Levy ensures student opportunities

To the Editor:

During my four years at Tippecanoe high school I had the privilege of being part of a school that could provide its students with every opportunity to succeed and express themselves. Extracurricular activities that were offered by the high school were what made the high school community great. From band, to athletics, to theatre, everyone was given an opportunity to take part in something.

Without the passing of the upcoming levy many of these opportunities would be at risk for students in the future, and ultimately take away from what makes our high school so great.

— Peyton Smith

Tipp City