Tipp grad encourages “yes” vote

To the Editor:

Tipp City schools provided me an excellent foundation to succeed both academically and athletically at the collegiate level. Special educators throughout my formative years went the extra mile to foster the development of not only myself, but also of my classmates around me.

Voting “yes” for this levy affirms our tight-knit community’s commitment to keeping these teachers in our school system and allows the youth of Tipp to have the same opportunities that we have always offered here: the ability to pursue excellence in any field.

— Grant Koch

Tipp City