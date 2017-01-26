Trojans rebound vs. Red Devils

By Josh Brown

TROY — The Troy boys and girls bowling teams were looking to bounce back after tough losses to Butler last week.

Tippecanoe, still in its first season in the Greater Western Ohio Conference, are still continuing to grow.

In the end, the Trojan girls rebounded from their first loss of the season with a 2,169-1,565 victory over the Red Devils, while the Troy boys completed the sweep by defeating Tippecanoe 2,314-2,117 Tuesday at Troy Bowl — technically a home match for the Trojans, despite both teams using the facility as their home venue during the course of the season.

Troy’s girls improved to 8-1 on the season and 6-1 in GWOC American North Division play, while Tippecanoe’s girls fell to 2-9 and 2-6 in the division.

And for both, it was a chance to renew an old rivalry — one that will become a more regular thing beginning this season.

“We bowled them maybe five years ago, bowled them five or six times,” Troy girls coach Rob Dever said. “When we moved from Sherwood Lanes to here, that’s when we stopped bowling them. It’s kind of neat to see different schools. But they’re going to become familiar real fast — we’re going to see them twice a year and at the GWOC tournaments and everything else. They’ve got a lot of good kids on their team.”

Jenna Stone led the Trojan girls with a 279-246—525, both the high game and series on the day. Kirsten McMullen added 224-177—401, Alyssa Shilt rolled 142-119—261, A’leigha Smith added a 187 game, Jenna Vent a 170, Cassidy McMullen a 156 and Sierra Brown a 130.

“We used it as a chance to get some of our other bowlers in that haven’t had a lot of time,” Dever said. “Jenna Vent, a senior from JV, she’s improved a lot so we rewarded her with a chance to bowl a game today — and she did well, too, shooting a 170. That was pretty cool to see.”

Ashlyn Herzog led Tippecanoe’s girls by rolling 137-179—316. Jessica Goodson rolled 136-121—257, Reeghan Brown rolled 127-129—256, Kenzie Maxton rolled 113-141—254 and Abbey Lee rolled 126-96—222.

“They (the Trojans) were looking to prove that they were still No. 1,” Tippecanoe coach John Janney said. “And they’re a good team. But we’ve made some big time improvements through the year.”

Troy’s girls rolled 931-899 to lead 1,830-1,305 after the first two games, then won the first baker game 148-138 and the second 191-122 to pull away.

On the boys side, Troy rolled 899-1,087 and Tippecanoe rolled 773-919 in the opening two games to give the Trojans a 1,986-1,692 advantage, with the Devils winning both baker games, the first 210-158 and the second 215-170.

Troy was steady throughout the lineup, with three bowlers cracking the 400 series mark. A.J. Kendall had a big second game and led the way with 176-279—455, Hayden Jackson followed with 225-218—443 and Landon Flory rolled 210-213—423. Logan Jones added a 208 game, Preston Jackson rolled a 169 and both Carson Rogers and Jason Shiltz rolled 144.

“The guys were consistent, which was good,” Troy boys coach Doug Stone said. “Even putting in a couple subs, my subs shot really well. It’s a very good win for the boys. Hopefully we can build on it a little bit. We bowl Piqua on Thursday and a big tournament on Saturday, so hopefully this will carry over.”

James Ridgeway led Tippecanoe’s boys by also breaking the 500 series mark, rolling 235-268—503. Stephen Ridgeway rolled 172-210—382, Nick Lanham rolled 146-169—315, Austin Post rolled 135-137—272, Aaron Davis added a 135 game and Ian Smith an 85.

“It was a little strange, first time bowling them,” Janney said. “We’re a growing team, so I felt we did well. James is our high average guy, and he had the highest from either team.

“I feel like we’re doing great in the GWOC. Being a new team, being without a home bowling alley in Tipp, I feel like we’re holding our own. We’ve got a winning conference record right now and we’re doing well in tournaments. We feel good about it.”

Troy’s boys improved to 6-4 overall and 5-3 in the GWOC American North, while Tippecanoe fell to 6-6 overall and 5-4 in the division.

Both teams are on the road Thursday, with Troy traveling to rival Piqua and Tippecanoe facing Butler. Troy will then travel to the state tournament site, Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl, for the Jaguar Baker Marathon on Saturday, while Tippecanoe heads to Capri Lanes for the Pirate Challenge the same day.

