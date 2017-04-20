Public meetings set for county’s mitigation plan

Staff Report

TROY — A public informational meeting to review the updated Miami County Hazard Mitigation Plan is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 2 at the Miami County Safety Building, 201 W. Main St., Troy, or 4 p.m. Thursday, May 4 at the Miami County Safety Building, 201 W. Main St., Troy, as recommended by the Miami County EMA Mitigation Committee.

The initial draft of the 2017 plan updates can be reviewed online the week of April 24 at the Miami County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) website at http://www.miamicountyohio.gov or can be viewed at the Miami County Emergency Management office located at 201 W. Main St., Troy. Call (937) 332-8560 to schedule an appointment to review the initial draft of the 2017 plan updates.

During the meeting, the public is invited to ask questions, and make comments or suggestions. City, county and emergency management officials will be on hand to answer any questions. All comments will be accepted through May 17 and will be documented and considered for inclusion in the plan.

The purpose of hazard mitigation planning is to reduce or eliminate the long-term risk to human life and property from hazards. It has been demonstrated that hazard mitigation is most effective when based on an inclusive, comprehensive, long-term plan that is developed before a disaster occurs.

The update Miami County plan is designed to mesh with and support MEMA’s statewide Hazard Mitigation Plan. This will help increase coordination between local, state and federal agencies during times of disaster. In addition, by completing a hazard mitigation plan, Miami County is entitled to apply for future federal relief dollars to fund specific mitigation projects, designed to reduce and/or eliminate vulnerabilities resulting from disaster events throughout the County.