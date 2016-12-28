Simmons sworn in

MIAMI COUNTY — Surrounded by friends, family, and county officials, Greg Simmons was sworn in as the newest Miami County Commissioner on Tuesday morning.

Simmons pledged to do the “very best job I can for Miami County.”

“I want to say what a privilege and an honor it is to be able to serve Miami County,” he said. “I’m looking forward to it.”

Simmons also said he hopes to bring a new perspective to the board. His term begins Jan. 2.

Simmons was sworn in by county prosecutor Tony Kendell, who described him as one who “defines the terms integrity and honor.”

The retired director of the West Central Juvenile Center, Simmons has 25 years of experience in other aspects of county government, including serving as a probation officer and an investigator for Children’s Services. He also serves as pastor of the Upper Room Worship Center.

During the March primary election, Simmons said his goals for office included infrastructure improvements, looking into county employee health benefits and salary structures, and building solid relationships with the sheriff’s office and prosecutor’s office.

Simmons has four children, and with his wife Patty he has two step-children. He has 11 grandchildren.

His son, Troy Fire Chief Matt Simmons, held the Bible as he was sworn in. Another son, Troy firefighter and pastor Aaron Simmons, delivered a blessing.

“We bless every elected official, we bless every leader in this county,” he said. “We pray that every resident will be blessed who lives here and passes through here.”

Simmons replaces Commissioner Richard Cultice, who served on the board since 2011.

At his last meeting, Cultice offered a few words of advice to Simmons, saying, “Have as much fun as I’ve had … Be willing to let people help and know they’re available.”

Simmons thanked Cultice for his service on Tuesday.

“He’s done a wonderful job,” Simmons said. “Hopefully, I can fill those shoes.”

By Cecilia Fox

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@civitasmedia.com.

