Welcome Baby New Year

By Melody Vallieu

mvallieu@civitasmedia.com

TROY — The New Year’s baby for Miami County made his arrival a day late for the holiday — but four days prior to his actual due date on Monday.

Chase Daniel was born at 4:35 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, to Daniel and Jessie Chernetski of Troy, at Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy. The baby weighed in at 6 pounds and 8.9 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. He was delivered by Dr. Daniel Dilworth.

The couple were surprised that Chase was the New Year’s baby in the county, since it was two days into 2017, Jessie said.

“We couldn’t believe it,” she said. “Who would have thought!”

The first child of the couple, Jessie said her water broke around 9:30 p.m. the night before, sending them to the hospital. However, she said she only began laboring the next morning for about an hour, and only 35 minutes later, Chase entered the world.

Originally from the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, the couple moved to Miami County after Daniel graduated from Marion Technical College in Marion, Ohio, and was immediately offered a position as a lineman for Pioneer Rural Electric in Piqua. A 2012 graduate of the University of Michigan, Jessie is the outreach coordinator for the Miami County Park District.

Jessie said the couple have known the baby would be a boy since their 20-week appointment.

“We couldn’t wait, we were just too excited,” she said.

Jessie said the two plan to have at least one more child — two if her husband has a say in it, she said laughing.

Baby Chase also will be decked out in a lot of Green Bay Packers gear if Dan is doing the dressing, said Jessie, a Detroit Lions fan. Both are also huge University of Michigan fans, she said.

“We’ll be changing his outfit at least two times a day on Sundays during football season,” said Jessie, who said both sets of grandparents will be down from Michigan later in the week to meet their grandson. “Maybe three, depending on who wins.”

Jessie said the nurses in the maternity unit all came together and made a basket full of baby items in celebration of Chase being the first baby born at UVMC in 2017. She said the basket has everything imaginable, including a handmade blanket and burp rags made by one of the nurse’s 90-year-old mothers.

“They are so sweet and nice, they are the best,” Jessie said. “I just can’t say enough about them.”

Mike Ullery | Civitas Media Chase Daniel Chernetski poses for his first family photo with his mom Jessie and dad, Dan, at Upper Valley Medical Center on Monday. Chase was the first baby born in Miami County in 2017, arriving at 4:35 a.m. Monday.

