Muse Machine presents “Hairspray”

For the Weekly Record Herald

DAYTON — “Welcome To The 60s,” where Tracy Turnblad, a big girl with big hair and an even bigger heart, is on a mission to follow her dreams in Hairspray, live on stage Jan. 12-15.

A massive, energetic family comedy, the award-winning musical features showstopping production numbers including “You Can’t Stop The Beat” and “I Know Where I’ve Been.”

More than 170 students from 62 local schools have been rehearsing for the production since mid-October, along with countless parent and community volunteers. Amongst Tipp City’s rising young stars in the cast, crew and orchestra are Darian Watson, London Eberly, Ben Tipton, Libby Kaibas, Melanie Dodson, Morgan Jergens, and Bryce Schweikhardt.

Building on the successes of more than three decades, the Muse musical provides an opportunity for students from rural, urban and suburban communities from across the Greater Miami Valley to work cooperatively toward personal and professional goals.

Tickets range from $15 to $62 and are on sale exclusively through Ticket Center Stage: (937) 228-3630 or www.ticketcenterstage.com. Seats for the Muse musicals often sell out — purchase early to guarantee your seats!

Muse Machine is a nationally recognized arts education organization, providing creative experiences and resources for young people of the Miami Valley for the past 35 years. Since 1982, they have engaged thousands of students through academic-relevant lessons, workshops and in-school projects along with the highly acclaimed annual student musicals and concerts produced for the Miami Valley. For more information, visit www.musemachine.com.