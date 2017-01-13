Sheriff’s deputy involved in crash

LUDLOW FALLS — A Miami County Sheriff’s Deputy was involved in a crash on Friday morning, that resulted in minor injuries for the other driver.

Crews from Ludlow Falls Fire Department responded to a two-car collision Friday morning at around 7:25 a.m. on State Route 48 just south of Ludlow Falls near Route 55.

The minor accident included a Miami County Sheriff’s cruiser. The driver of the other vehicle suffered minor head injuries and was taken to Upper Valley Medical Center for treatment, Deputy Warren Edmondson said.

The deputy involved was not injured and is already back on duty, according to the sheriff’s office. He has not yet been identified.

The crash remains under investigation. If the deputy is found to be at fault, he will be cited “just like anyone else,” Edmondson said.

Both vehicles suffered significant damage.

The road was closed as crews worked to clear the scene. All roads have since reopened.