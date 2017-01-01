Foundation names scholarship winners

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Foundation awarded scholarships during a recent celebration.

Twenty-four Miami County residents were awarded a Thelma Ross Dalton Memorial scholarship totaling $60,000. Bethel Local School District graduate Nicole Casner, Kelly Moore of Bradford and Ryan Craft from Covington were selected along with Allison Gaier and Kristin Jones both graduates of Lehman Catholic High School. Josh Ewing, Marie Ewing and Alicia Westfall were receipients from Miami East. Residents of the Milton-Union School district were Meaghan Baker and Clay Hill. Newton School district graduate Tyrel Fisher and Piqua residents Juliya Hsiang, Brian Jordan-Jones and Megan Jones each received a scholarship. Lauren Brackman, Elizabeth Huffman, Olivia Raypole and Kristina Thompsen were recipients who reside in Tipp City. Andrew Bricker, Srividhya Madireddy, Jennifer Noren, Luke Oaks and Anya Weaver were educated in the Troy City School district and Troy Christian School graduate Lauren Setzkorn completed the list of Dalton Scholarship winners.

“There were over 140 applications received from throughout Miami County and judging was once again very difficult. There were many outstanding applicants. Perhaps someday we can award more scholarships on an annual basis than is currently in our budget,” explained Cheryl Stiefel-Francis, Miami County Foundation Executive Director. The late Dalton was a resident of Miami County and it was her desire that these funds be available to assist Miami County residents to continue their education in any accredited college, trade/vocational or nursing/health related facility. There is neither an age limit nor a limit to the number of years a person can receive the Dalton scholarship.

The Miami County Medical Society Scholarship was awarded to seven local students. Tyrel Fisher, Ellen Freeh, Danielle Hery, Elizabeth Huffman, Kaitlyn Steffensmeier, Kristina Thompsen and Anya Weaver.

This year the Medical Society’s scholarships were given in memory of Dr. Constanstine Pereyma of Troy. To apply for this scholarship, the applicant must be a resident of Miami County and been accepted into or currently attending an accredited medical school, college or university pursuing an approved course of study to become a Medical Doctor (M.D.) or a Doctor of Osteopathy (D.O.). Applicant must have a minimum 3.0 GPA and entry level medical students are encouraged to apply.

Megan Rittenhouse was the most recent recipient of the Marjorie Lyons Netzley Scholarship. She is a graduate of Tippecanoe High School and a sophomore at Wright State University pursuing a degree in nursing.

Earlier in 2016 scholarships were awarded to Newton graduates. Three scholarships were awarded from the Newton Board of Education/American Legion Scholarship Fund to Maria Evers, Sierra Flanary and Rose Studebaker. The Don Favorite Deeter, M.D. Memorial Scholarship was given to Sierra Flanary.

St. Patrick School graduate Seth Peoples received scholarship money to attend Lehman Catholic High School from the Dorothy Bleil Richi Scholarship Fund.

The Miami County Foundation administers and distributes the scholarships annually. A committee comprised of Miami County community members select recipients each year. Updated scholarship applications can be obtained online or by calling the Foundation office at 773-9012. Those wishing to donate to a scholarship fund may do so by mail P.O. Box 1526, Piqua, OH 45356 or online at www.miamicountyfoundation.org.