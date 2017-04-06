Trustees discuss storm water issues

MONROE TOWNSHIP — Storm water issues and dodging wet weather conditions were among the April 3 Monroe Township Trustees meeting discussions.

The board heard about a flooding problem on Meadow Drive for a township resident and referred that resident to the Miami County Engineer’s office for solutions to the situation; and reports were provided to the board on plans for mowing maintenance of township cemeteries once the rain subsides.

In other reports, it was noted the Monroe Township Water and Sewer District Board will be meeting 6 p.m. Monday, April 10 in the township’s meeting room, 6 E. Main St., Tipp City. This second Monday monthly meeting is open to the public.

Bills paid at the Monroe Township Trustees’ first meeting of April totaled $310,291.21, the majority of that sum being real estate tax receipts of $259,744.56 going to Tipp Monroe Community Services and toward construction of the Tipp City Senior Citizens building. The trustees also accepted all financial status reports for the end of March 2017 and the bank reconciliation report for Feb. 28, 2017, as provided by the township fiscal officer; and passed a renewal bank depository agreement of public funds with Unity National Bank.

The next meeting scheduled by the township trustees will be 7 p.m. Monday, April 17, held in the township meeting room, 6 E. Main St., Tipp City.