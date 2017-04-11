Center for Sports Medicine gears up for summer programs

TROY — The UVMC Center for Sports Medicine will offer summer sports performance programs for junior high, high school and collegiate level athletes as well as a knee injury reduction program designed for female athletes.

All programs begin June 5. Price discounts are offered for early registration before May 1. (See registration and contact information below.)

Edge Camp (formerly Explosive Speed and Power) is based on Premier Performance Edge, which implements current and effective training methods in sports and human performance. Edge uses an outcome based training model focusing on an athlete’s functional ability. Along with assessments that will evaluate an athlete’s speed, power, and agility, the functional assessment will identify areas of weakness and provide a baseline of athletic ability.

The program will be offered in two separate sessions: one at Tippecanoe High School four days per week and one at Newton High School three days per week. Both begin June 5 and continuing for seven weeks. Cost for the four days per week program is $225 before May 1 and $275 after May 1. Cost for the three days per week program is $170 before May 1 and $220 after May 1

Edge Camp, Jr. is designed for athletes who will be entering grades 6-8 next school year. It also uses the same techniques and philosophy as the Edge program, however is designed keeping in mind the musculoskeletal differences of younger athletes.

The Edge Camp, Jr. will be offered at Tippecanoe High School three days per week beginning June 5 and continuing for seven weeks. Cost is $170 before May 1 and $220 after May 1.

The Sportsmetrics Knee Injury Reduction Program is a comprehensive training program specifically designed for female athletes. It is a scientifically proven program to help reduce knee injuries and improve performance for sports that involve pivoting, cutting or jumping such as basketball, soccer and volleyball.

The Sportsmetrics program will be offered at Troy Junior High School beginning June 5 and running for six weeks. Cost is $95 before May 1 and $145 after May 1.

Registration is required for all programs due to class size limitations. To register online, visit UVMC.com/Edge or UVMC.com/Sportsmetrics. To register by phone, call Carefinders at (866) 608-FIND (3463).

For further information, contact the UVMC Center for Sports Medicine at (937) 667-2614 or 440-7152.