Free skin cancer screenings offered in May

TROY — As part of Melanoma/Skin Cancer Detection and Prevention Month, Dayton-area dermatologists are offering free skin cancer screenings to raise awareness of melanoma and other types of skin cancers.

Locally, a screening will be held Thursday, May 11, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Upper Valley Medical Center Dugan Infusion Center, 3130 N. County Road 25-A, Troy.

Space is limited, and appointments are required. To schedule an appointment, call CareFinders at (866) 608-3463.

The free screenings are sponsored by the Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine Department of Dermatology, Wright State Physicians Dermatology and Premier Health along with the American Academy of Dermatology and Eucerin.

“During Melanoma/Skin Cancer Detection and Prevention Month, we are encouraging people to check their skin and note all spots on their bodies, including moles, freckles and age spots,” said Julian Trevino, M.D., professor and chair of the Department of Dermatology in the Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine.

“One in five Americans will develop skin cancer during their lifetime. When caught early, skin cancer is treatable and beatable,” he said.

Trevino, an adult and pediatric dermatologist with Wright State Physicians Dermatology, encourages patients to prevent skin cancer by seeking shade between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.; wearing protective clothing; generously applying water-resistant sunscreen with a sun protection factor (SPF) of 30 or higher; using extra caution by water, snow and sand; and avoiding tanning beds.

More than three million Americans are diagnosed with basal and squamous cell cancers annually, according to the American Cancer Society. Melanoma, the most serious type of skin cancer, will account for more than 87,000 cases of skin cancer in 2017 and more than 9,000 deaths. However, there is a high chance of cure when it is found in its early stages. Warning signs of melanoma include changes in size, shape or color of a mole.